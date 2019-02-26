Nikki Bella Reveals Why She’s ‘Having Fun’ Being Single After John Cena Split & Peter Kraus 1st Date

Nikki Bella has been embracing the single life ever since her split from John Cena last year, and she looks forward to her various dates with a variety of potential partners.

Nikki Bella, 35, isn’t letting the single life get her down! In fact, she revealed she’s having the time of her life, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at Byron Allen‘s Oscar party, where she brought her brother as her date, on Feb. 24. “I am just living it up,” Nikki told us about being single. “What is it, variety is the spice of life? And I’m taking in the variety, I’m having a lot of fun.”

Nikki’s been single since splitting from ex-fiance John Cena, 41, last year, and she’s been documenting her dating life on her reality show, Total Bellas. With the help of her twin sister, Brie Bella, 35, and some family members, Nikki’s been weighing her dating mates, and one of them happened to be Bachelorette alum, Peter Kraus, 33. The two reality stars went on a first date, which was shown on the Feb. 24 episode, and the stud was full of flowers and compliments!

Although we have yet to see if Nikki and Peter will go on another date, the brunette beauty told us she’s going to continue taking in the dating scene until she “finds Mr. Right”, but she’s in no rush and is currently working on herself. “I’m just totally on this path of loving me and being good with me,” she explained. “So I don’t even think about finding someone or being with someone.”

Nikki takes her self care seriously too and she encourages others to do the same. “I do a lot of meditation, I read books, I have a life coach, which I highly suggest for people,” she said. “And I think that what you have to do is that you just have to work on you every day, you have to dedicate some part of your day to yourself and I do that.”