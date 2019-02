Nicki Minaj proudly flaunted her new luxury Rolls Royce to fans in an eye-catching video on Feb. 26, and revealed how she plans on making it even more spectacular.

Nicki Minaj, 36, is riding in style! The talented rapper took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share a video of the exterior and interior of her brand new gorgeous Rolls Royce, which was delivered to her while she was out of town. The impressive vehicle, which even includes champagne glasses and a fridge, has a base price of $325K, and if it wasn’t already gorgeous enough, Nicki revealed she’s planning on upgrading it with even more!

“On the last Ep of #QueenRADIO Big Draco told me to get the RR Truck over the 2019 Range. I got both- couldn’t choose 🤦🏽‍♀️ Sucks I couldn’t be in the US for the delivery. Been deciding what color to make the exterior/interior for the last cpl weeks🤔 We def adding stars on the ceiling too 😩 Thank you @bobcarking_The King of this car sh*t.🤴🏽- should I make it pink like my old lambo? Decisions, decisions,” Nicki’s enthusiastic caption for the video read.

Nicki’s magnificent new car is just one of many reasons the “Superbass” singer has to be excited in life. Not only is she happily dating boyfriend Kenneth Petty, she also just released a surprise remix song called “Bust Down Barbiana”, on Feb. 6, which has her spouting out lyrics over “Thotiana” by Blueface. The track has only been out for a couple of weeks and it’s already a major hit with her fans.

Nicki’s great lifestyle is definitely well-deserved! She’s been working hard in the music industry for many years and we’re glad to know it’s paying off in amazing ways!