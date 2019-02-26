Miley Cyrus Dresses In Drag As ‘BJ’ & Goes Undercover For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

You’ve seen Hannah Montana, and now, you get to see Miley Cyrus in drag. Watch the pop star nail her latest transformation: a ‘RupPaul’s Drag Race’ production member named ‘BJ,’ complete with a hilarious impersonation.

Miley Cyrus, 26, has a new alias for the Season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Barry ‘B.J.’ Johnson.” The “Malibu” singer teased a clip of her upcoming guest role — a man with a van dyke beard, with a generous dose of swagger — to Instagram on Feb. 26. “I’m going to go and meet the queens for the first time, but they don’t know they’re meeting me,” Cyrus said in the sneak peak clip below. “I am the guest judge on this week’s panel, but first, I wanted to go undercover with the ladies. So I’m going in as a crew member. They’re never going to know what hit ’em.”

We don’t know what hit us! With her scrubby facial hair and head-to-toe black attire, it was a 180 from the Yves Saint Laurent look that Miley served at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 24. She even tested out cis male lingo in the clip: “I love me some f***ing beautiful women!” Once again, Miley had to hide her pop star altar ego, just like she did in her Disney show, Hannah Montana (that gets a shout-out in the video below, too). The season premiere will air on Thursday, Feb. 28, and more big names will follow Miley as guest judges: Troye Sivan, Katherine Langford, Lena Waithe, Cara Delevigne, Kandi Burruss, Adam Rippon…just to name a few!

All jokes aside, Miley is an outspoken champion within the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as queer. She married Liam Hemsworth, 29, in Dec. 2018, and explained that you can still be queer and be in a heterosexual relationship! “The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned—I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship,” Miley told Vanity Fair for her March cover story.”Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like,” Miley continued to tell Vanity Fair. “Sexuality and gender identity are completely separate from partnership.”

We’re getting flashbacks to when Miley performed with 30 drag queens at the 2015 Video Music Awards for her hit, “Dooo It!” Now we’d like to see an encore of that on RuPaul’s Drag Race.