Lindsay Lohan looked gorgeous when she attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in a sexy see-through top that flaunted her bra on Feb. 26.

Lindsay Lohan, 32, was a sight to see in black when she showed up to the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26. The actress was joined by her sister, Ali Lohan, 25, in the front row of the show and looked nothing short of spectacular in a black sheer top that showed off her sexy matching bra underneath and a polka dotted mini skirt. The red-headed beauty also had a black blazer draped over her shoulders and looked as happy as could be when she smiled to onlookers. Ali looked equally as thrilled to be at the event in her own eye-catching black ensemble that included a plunging neckline.

The sisterly outing was great to see and proves Lindsay’s comfortable with being back in the spotlight. The influential star has been hard at work in establishing her own nightclub brand. Lohan Nightclub, the club she collaborated on with business partner, Dennis Papageorgiou, opened in Oct. 2016, and Lindsay’s own reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, premiered on MTV in Jan. The show features Lindsay in action as she launches the club and deals with the ups and downs of establishing it.

In addition to her reality series, Lindsay’s first movie in six years, Among The Shadows, is set to come out on Mar. 5. The plot of the unique feature has Lindsay portraying a first lady of a European country and all seems well until werewolves possibly try to murder her president husband! We’re definitely looking forward to seeing Lindsay acting her little heart out again, especially in a feature where she gets to take on werewolves!

Lindsay always seems to know how to make a lasting impression whenever she’s in the public eye, and we love her for it!