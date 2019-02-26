Khloe’s Pal Larsa Pippen Shades Jordyn Woods’ Tell-All: ‘Can’t Wait To See Which Version She Tells’

Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen didn’t hesitate to slam Jordyn Woods’ upcoming ‘Red Table Talk’ interview when she fearlessly commented on a video about the appearance.

Khloe Kardashian‘s friend, Larsa Pippen, 44, proved her friendship loyalty when she took the time to leave a feisty message about Jordyn Woods‘ upcoming tell-all interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. After Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked posted a video in which he shared his opinion about Jordyn’s decision to do the interview to talk about the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 27, Larsa didn’t hesitate to come back with a snark remark. “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” the shocking comment read.

Larsa’s gutsy words come after Jordyn caused mayhem when she posted a cryptic video that showed her walking up to and sitting at the red table that Jada holds her interviews at. The interview, which will air on Mar. 1, is expected to be the first time Jordyn will speak out about the headline-making news that she allegedly hooked up with Khloe’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan at a house party on Feb. 17. Since Jordyn has known Jada and the Smith family since she was a little girl, it’s not too surprising that she would choose to give her first interview about the scandal to them.

Although Jordyn’s ready to state her case, Khloe has been quite quiet about the situation. The alleged hookup seemed to be the final straw for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and is believed to be what led her to breaking up with father of her 10-month-old daughter, True. Since the messy news reached the public, she has posted a series of cryptic messages and one personal one on Twitter on Feb. 26. “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another,” her tweet read.

It will definitely be interesting to see what Jordyn shares in her interview with Jada, and if Larsa comments on it. We’ll be updating as more info becomes available!