Lady Gaga’s Message About ‘True Friend’ Bradley Cooper After Fans Go Wild For Their Chemistry

Friends ’til the end! Lady Gaga gushed about her ‘A Star is Born’ partner in crime, Bradley Cooper, on Instagram, and it’s just too much for fans to handle! Their insane chemistry has fans thinking she’s deflecting…or is she?

You saw that 2019 Oscars performance, right? The one where Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made sex eyes while singing “Shallow” from A Star is Born literally cheek-to-cheek! Fans were convinced after seeing the stars’ sizzling chemistry that they’re totally in love, so that’s why they freaked TF out when they saw Gaga’s latest Instagram post. She wrote, “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.”

Emphasis on friend. Fans are divided into two camps on this. Some think she’s trying to deflect by declaring that Bradley’s just a friend. After all, she included a pic from the performance that shows her resting her head on his shoulder while he has his arm around her waist. See that gem below. They just want Ally and Jackson to be together, damnit! “If this ain’t love, NOTHING is 💖😍,” one fan commented. “Friend??!:( that was perfect though. Looked fab, sang fab, looked like u should be with Bradley forever 😍,” wrote another. A fan helpfully edited the caption to read “True lover**,” so they’re basically an American hero.

The other fans argued that Gaga and Bradley were in character for the performance from their Oscar-nominated movie. They were giving the audience Ally and Jackson! They’re professionals who are playing the part of a young ingénue and her mentor. One fan compared them to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton — not a couple, not in love, just totally devoted to their craft. “Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have that same chemistry, they have had a long standing loving friendship for many years. Same wonderful rare relationship happening here,” the fan said.

“When your acting is on point and the world is convinced ya really in love 😂,” wrote another. A fan defended them in the comments, writing, “People really need to stop taking everything so personal. This is a business matter and it’s great PR for their movie/song . I think the connection they have is beautiful and if Irina [Shayk, Bradley’s girlfriend] had anything to say about this performance I’m sure she did before the event happened. And it happened so I’m not sure if she really care much.” We see no lies here!

It’s important to note that Bradley’s in a longterm, committed relationship with Irina, the mother of his child! As HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY, he told Irina before the Oscars about what he and Gaga were going to do during their performance! “He tries to include her in all of his plans. Brad likes to discuss and share his ideas with Irina and she appreciates knowing everything he has going on. Brad wanted to make sure there were no surprises for Irina during the big show.”

He and Gaga are on the same page, too. A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they both find the relationship rumors funny. “Both Gaga and Bradley Cooper find it sweet and laughable at the same time that fans are saying they will get married some day, especially since Gaga announced the end of her engagement this week,” the source said.