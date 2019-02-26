Kylie Jenner Asked Travis Scott If Jordyn Woods Ever Acted Inappropriately With Him Too

Tristan Thompson aside, Kylie Jenner needed to know if BFF Jordyn Woods tried to allegedly go after more men belonging to the KarJenner women! So, she had a ‘heart to heart’ with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 21, made sure that Jordyn Woods, 21, didn’t (reportedly) betray her twice. After her best friend allegedly made out with her sister’s (ex) boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27, at a house party on Feb. 17, Kylie went straight to her own boyfriend: Travis Scott, 26. “Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The Astroworld rapper didn’t shy away from the questions.

“He said of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away,” our source reveals. Travis, Kylie and Jordyn were once a tight unit, as Jordyn once told E! News, “I become an extended leg of their relationship…whoever she’s with.” How awkward that statement reads now! Kylie added that her best friend is like a “third wheel,” a sentiment she took seriously — Kylie showed off a diamond “JW” ring in March 2018, which are the initials of Jordyn’s name, as well as Travis’ real moniker (Jacques Webster).

Yes, Kylie’s reassured in her relationship with the father to her child. But she’s still split over her friendship with Jordyn, which dates back even further than Kylie’s timeline with Travis (they were first spotted together in April 2017). Kylie and Jordyn were BFFs when the makeup mogul was dating Tyga, 29 — you know, in the olden days between 2014 and early 2017. It’s making Kylie wonder if Jordyn secretly crossed the line with her ex as well!

“While Kylie wants to forgive Jordyn, she can’t help but feel foolish for trusting her. Kylie is going back and thinking about all of Jordyn’s interactions with Tyga too,” our source continues. “Kylie just can’t believe everything that has happened and wishes this was all a big mistake because she misses her bestie.” The Kylie Cosmetics CEO even let her ride or die live on her Calabasas estate until this alleged scandal with Tristan forced Jordyn to move out, as another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Now, Jordyn reportedly can’t enter Kylie’s neighborhood at all, as her security clearance has been “revoked,” TMZ reported. Still, Kylie hasn’t completely deleted Jordyn from her life — she follows the model on Instagram, as of Feb. 26. The former honorary member of the KarJenner family will tell her side of the story in her Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, which airs on March 1st.