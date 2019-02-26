Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out For 1st Time On Tristan & Jordyn Cheating Scandal To Thank Fans For Support

Khloe Kardashian is finally letting fans know how she’s doing ever since she was betrayed by Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods allegedly hooking up. See her message here.

Khloe Kardashian‘s heart is in a million pieces right now, after her baby daddy Tristan Thompson not only allegedly cheated on her again, but did it with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. She liked a Twitter post on Feb. 19 that called the NBA star a “sick man” and the 21-year-old “a terrible woman” and now the Good American jeans founder is speaking directly to fans about what she’s going through. The 34-year-old finally broke her silence on Feb. 26, with a message that read, “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you. I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

When news of Tristan and Jordyn’s alleged tryst broke on Feb. 19, Khloe initially broke her silence in a much more subtle way. Hollywood Unlocked‘s CEO Jason Lee put up an Instagram video explaining in detail how everything allegedly went down between Tristan and Jordyn, as one of the site’s writers was present at the Feb. 17 house party in LA, where the allege hookup reportedly happened in plain view of everyone. Khloe responded in the comments section of the post with a series of “speaking head” emojis, which fans took as her way of confirming the story.

Then Khloe’s ride or die pals came to back her up. Malika Haqq wrote “STRONG FACTS” in the comments while Larsa Pippen chimed in and wrote “Amen” to Jason’s initial IG post. Since then, Khloe has posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, in which she further confirmed that she had been ‘betrayed.’

Khloe is very selective with her Twitter “likes,” only handing out a mere 223 in her entire history on the site. She then liked another tweet by a user named NarbehKardash who wrote “I spoke to Khloé on IG DM and she wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can’t ‘thank God enough for each and everyone of [us].’ I notified her that I’m here to pass this message along.” Khloe may have awful luck with cheating men, but at least she has so much love from her fans and family to help get her through this devastating time.

Meanwhile, Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s house amidst the drama, and the status of the ladies’ friendship remains up in the air. Jordyn attended a previously-scheduled event just days after the scandal broke, and during the appearance, she told the crowd, “It’s been real,” seemingly referring to all the drama.