Jordyn Woods’ Entire ‘Good American’ Page Scrubbed Off Khloe’s Site — She’s ‘Excommunicated’

After Kylie Jenner slashed the price of her Jordyn Woods’ lip kit, Khloe Kardashian ripped every trace of Jordyn from her Good American website following the model’s alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson.



It’s true: Khloe Kardashian, 34, has killed off the Good American clothing webpage dedicated to Jordyn Woods, 21. The former honorary member of the Kardashian clan had her very own modeling page on Koko’s clothing site, but, as of Feb. 26, there isn’t a trace left of it. Not only that, but it may be the end of the line for any of Jordyn’s Kardashian business endeavors. “Jordyn has effectively been excommunicated on the business end of things when it comes to partnering up with the family,” sources told TMZ. Ouch.

We’re hardly surprised to see Jordyn’s time as a Good American model come to an end. It was just five days before the clothing page was stripped that Kylie made an amendment to her lip kit collaboration with Jordyn! Fans were quick to notice that the “raspberry red” Velvet Liquid Lipstick on the beauty mogul’s site had been suddenly marked down. The product, originally $27, was slashed to a low price of $13.50. Yep – apparently Kylie thinks the discount rack is the best place for the product named after her former BFF!

The reported “excommunication” comes after Jordyn was allegedly spotted hooking up with Khloe’s long-time boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party on Feb. 17, The athlete was spotted snuggling up with Jordyn at a house party in LA, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ. They were supposedly “all over each other” at the bash. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported Khloe actually ended things with Tristan before this alleged tryst, but it certainly appears to have helped solidify her decision to move on without the NBA star.

Th family may not be working professionally with Jordyn in the future, but all hope for a reconciliation is not lost. Jordyn hopes to one day repair her once super tight relationship with the KarJenners, HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told. “As soon as everyone stops talking about it, and emotions cool down, Jordyn is hoping that she, Khloe and Kylie will have a sit down, heart to heart conversation about everything,” a source close to the situation explained.”Kylie and Jordyn will be OK, but Jordyn will probably never fully recover from this with the rest of the family. Trust was broken and Jordyn will not be as tight with the rest of the family after this.”