Khloe, Kylie & All Kardashians Will Watch Jordyn Woods’ Interview: They Want To Hear What She Has To Say

While all the KarJenners will tune into Jordyn Woods’ first interview since allegedly making out with Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner will really be ‘monitoring’ her words.

All eyes will be on Jordyn Woods, 21, during her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, airing on March 1st. Kris Jenner, in particular, will be paying extra close attention. “Khloe [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner] and all the sisters will be watching Jordyn’s interview,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The KarJenner unit is currently reeling over Jordyn’s reported betrayal, after Kylie’s BFF allegedly made out with Khloe’s (ex) man, Tristan Thompson, at a house party on Feb. 17. “They’re all still in shock over her betrayal and genuinely want to know what she will say,” our source continues. “Never in a million years did any of them see Jordyn ever doing anything like this. They’re all stunned and very sad, hurt and angry…they want to know how she’s going to explain herself.” Khloe also shares a 10-month-old daughter with Tristan, True Thompson, making the situation sting even more.

But Kris, the matriarch of the family and Khloe’s mom, is concerned about more than hurt feelings. “Kris is worried about what Jordyn may say when she breaks her silence on Jada’s show. Kris will be watching to make sure Jordyn’s appearance is centered around an apology,” our source continues. “Kris will be monitoring it all to see if Jordyn puts her foot in her mouth and crosses the line again with the family, or does the right thing and shows remorse.”

Momager doesn’t want to deal with an even messier fiasco, should Jordyn have a slip of the tongue! “Jordyn is on very thin ice with the family and Kris will be watching very closely to see if she fixes this mess she has created or makes things worse,” our source explains. The model was already wiped from Khloe’s website for her clothing brand Good American, as Jordyn used to be on the #GoodSquad. It’s unclear what exactly Jordyn will say in this upcoming tell-all chat, as Jada reportedly wanted to “create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe” and give the young model “a platform to tell her story,” sources told TMZ.

The Smiths are family friends of Jordyn’s father, John Woods, a television sound engineer who died of cancer in 2017. Will Smith even posted a throwback photo with Jordyn for her 21st birthday in Sept. 2018, and it’s believed that Jaden Smith introduced Jordyn to Kylie! The interview, which was filmed on Feb. 26, will be Jordyn’s first since reports surfaced of her alleged betrayal to the KarJenner family.