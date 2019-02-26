Jordyn Woods Will Give Jada Pinkett Smith 1st Interview After Tristan Scandal — When To Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith has scored the ultimate scoop by securing an interview with Jordyn Woods – her first since the Tristan Thompson cheating blew apart her relationship with the Kar-Jenners.

Jordyn Woods, 21, is getting ready to tell her side of the story following those Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, which ruined her relationship with her BFF Kylie Jenner. The model is sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, for the star’s Red Table Talk show, which airs on Facebook Watch. A publicist for the series has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the interview will run on Friday March 1st. The exact time the show will air has yet to be revealed.

It’s a massive scoop for Jada who co-hosts the show with her daughter Willow Smith, 18, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 65. It may not be too surprising though as Jordyn has long been close to the Smith family. In fact, on Sept. 25, 2014 she posted an old photo on Instagram of her cuddling Jada’s actor husband Will as a kid. Jordyn added the caption, “Happy Birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life. Love you uncle willy [sic].”

News of the interview comes a week after TMZ’s Feb. 19 bombshell report that Jordyn was allegedly caught getting cozy with Tristan, 27, at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. As fans of the Kar-Jenners know, Tristan has a 10-month-old baby girl (True Thompson ) with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, so the scandal was beyond awkward. Jordyn swiftly moved out of Kylie’s home where she lived with the soon-to-be billionaire makeup mogul. She has since reportedly been ostracized by the Kar-Jenner family with Khloe removing Jordyn’s page from the Good American fashion line website. Meanwhile, on Feb. 26 TMZ reported that the Kardashians refuse to do business with the 21-year-old again and that includes another makeup collaboration with Kylie, also 21.

Amid all that noise Jordyn took to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 26 to – not so subtly – hint that she is spilling the tea to Jada. Wearing a skintight, black dress, in the clip she dramatically walks on to the Red Table Talk set and sits down.

What she plans to tell Jada, Willow and Adrienne remains to be seen but it won’t be the first time that she has spoken out since the scandal broke. On Feb. 21 Jordyn appeared at an event for the launch of her Eylure false-eyelashes line. Speaking at the Los Angeles venue she told her guests, “Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super-real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.” Hopefully she tells Jada a little bit more than that on March 1st.