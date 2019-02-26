Jordyn Woods Fears Kylie Jenner Will Never Forgive Her For Her Tryst With Tristan: It ‘Hurts’

Not only was Jordyn Woods cut from the Kardashians’ family businesses since hooking up with Tristan Thompson, but she’s also been ex-communicated from the family and she feels ’embarrassed’.

“Jordyn [Woods] has been trying to get in touch with all the Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe [Kardashian] daily, but her calls keep going to voicemail. She is desperate to find some way to make things right with the Kardashian family, because she feels horrible about [hooking up with Tristan Thompson],” a source close to Jordyn, 21, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordyn feels demoralized over the entire events that have occurred and she wishes she could take it all back. She misses Kylie, Stormi and the whole Kardashian family and fears Kylie will never forgive her. Jordyn also feels embarrassed, hurt and upset about being locked out of Kylie’s gated community in Calabasas.”

Earlier today, Feb. 26, it was reported that Jordyn’s security clearance to Kylie’s house was revoked and her entire Good American page was scrubbed from the fashion line’s website, meaning Khloe, 34, and the rest of the Kardashians seem to be doing whatever they can to rid Jordyn from their lives after she was spotted engaging in steamy PDA with the basketball player at a private house party on Feb. 17. It was a shock to everyone, but Jordyn never could have predicted the consequences she’s now facing. And because of what she’s now going through, she has “major regrets”.

“Jordyn feels horrible about all the repercussions from her fling with Tristan and is having major regrets. While it hurts to be removed from the family businesses, it hurts her more to be ex-communicated from the family. She would give everything to have her friend back,” our source adds.

It’s still unclear whether Kylie, 21, will ever forgive Jordyn, but at the time of publishing, Kylie is still following Jordyn on Instagram — she unfollowed Tristan, 27, earlier this week. So maybe that goes to show where Kylie stands on the situation? Either way, Jordyn is set to share her side of the story during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1.