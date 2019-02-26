Jordyn Woods’ Security Clearance Into Kylie’s Home Revoked After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship is still in limbo after Jordyn’s alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson, and as Kylie decides how to proceed, she’s blocked Jordyn from coming into her gated neighborhood, according to a new report.

Jordyn Woods is quickly learning what happens when you betray the Kardashian family! The model moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home one day after news broke that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and now, she’s being completely denied from even entering the reality star’s gated neighborhood, according to TMZ. “Her security clearance has been revoked,” an insider told the site.”She can’t come and go as she pleases anymore.” Jordyn is currently living with her mom as she waits for this scandal to blow over.

TMZ reports that a reconciliation between Jordyn and Kylie is NOT off the table, but for now, they’re still on the outs. The site also claims that Jordyn has been shunned from ever doing business with the Kardashians ever again. She previously served as a model for Khloe’s Good American fashion brand, but her page has already been removed from the website. Meanwhile, she also has a makeup collaboration with Kylie, but insiders claim that the ladies will “never” work together professionally again, even if their friendship is repaired.

As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Khloe actually ended things with Tristan before Valentine’s Day two weeks ago. It wasn’t until the evening of Feb. 17 that Tristan and Jordyn allegedly got cozy at a house party in L.A., but because Jordyn is so close to the Kardashian family, it was an obvious case of broken girl code.

Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have all unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram in the days since this madness, although Kylie and Kendall still have her on their ‘followed’ lists. Meanwhile, of all the sisters, only Khloe continues to follow Tristan on the social media site. She has not publicly commented on the situation, but did seem to brand Jordyn as a “snake” in a cryptic Instagram post.

Khloe and Tristan previously went through a rough patch due to cheating in the spring of 2018. Just days before the pair’s daughter, True, was born in April, videos surfaced of him being unfaithful. However, Khloe stuck it out with the basketball player, and by June, they had moved back to L.A. together for the summer. Something tells us she won’t be as forgiving this time around….