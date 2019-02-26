Jinger Duggar Responds To Speculation She’s Pregnant After Posting Pic Of Decaf Coffee: See Message

Fans were flat out convinced that Jinger Duggar was pregnant after she posted a photo of a decaf coffee & now, she’s speaking out. Here’s the truth about those rumors!

Jinger Duggar, 25, is setting the record straight! After fans on Instagram jumped to conclusions that she’s pregnant on account of her decaffeinated coffee choice, the reality star revealed the truth. “I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health,” she told viewers on the latest episode of Counting On. “So, I have cut back on coffee. But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there,” she went on to say. Well, there you have it!

The speculation first started when Jinger uploaded an adorable photo of her daughter, Felicity, on Feb. 19. While her little one was hard to ignore, fans did take notice of the coffee cup clutched in her hands. With the words “decaf” scrolled across the side, they couldn’t help but wonder if Jinger had a secret! The star herself further added to the whispers with her caption. “Don’t worry, mom! It’s only decaf,” she wrote with a wink face. Since caffeine is a major no-no for moms-to-be, was Jinger trolling us all along?!

Ok, we may not be seeing Jinger’s family grow just yet, but that’s ok when they’re so damn adorable already. Just look at how the star gushed over her hubby’s parenting skills in a Jan. 30 Instagram post. With a black and white photo of Jeremy Vuolo, 31, and their baby, Jinger told the world what an A+ father her Counting On co-star has been. “Jeremy is such an amazing father. I love how Felicity lights up when she sees her daddy or hears his voice. It is the sweetest thing. They share such a special bond. 💙” she wrote below the post. Aww!