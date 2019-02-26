Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Massive Engagement At Dior Show During Paris Fashion Week

In her first public appearance since getting engaged, Jennifer Lawrence brought the ring Cooke Maroney gave her to Paris Fashion Week, and it almost stole the show!

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, had a plus-one with her at Dior’s ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection show at Parish Fashion Week, and it wasn’t Cara Delevingne, 26, Sure, the two sat together in the front row of the Feb. 26 event, but JLaw’s date was the stunning diamond ring around her finger. While this isn’t the first time Jennifer has flaunted the diamond, it’s hard to not gawk at how HUGE it is. Her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, paid a pretty penny for that, but can you really put a price on love? (Yes, you can.)

For JLaw, this appearance at Dior’s show wasn’t just a chance to show offer the massive rock around her finger. She and the Dior have been working together since 2012 when she was named a brand ambassador. Since then, she has worn Dior to many red carpets, including her sparkling Dior dress at the 2018 Academy Awards. She’s also been the face for Dior’s fragrance, Joy By Dior, and was featured in the fashion house’s ads for its 2019 cruise collection, according to E! News. Will Jennifer wear a Dior wedding dress when she walks down the aisle?

Whatever and whoever Jennifer wears when she says “I do,” one thing is for certain: she’ll be blissfully happy to marry the man of her dreams. Though she and Cooke have only been dating for eight months, a source close to the Dark Phoenix actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s “convinced” that he’s the one for her. “[They] have amazing chemistry together and she can’t possibly imagine a life without him. He makes her laugh and inspires the best in her. She feels really lucky to be marrying [him.]”

While all eyes will be on JLaw when she walks down the aisle, some might be casting a few glances to all the A-listers in attendance. After all, this is a Hollywood wedding, and it’ll be fun to see who shows up to share in Cooke and Jennifer’s happy moment. Expect the first family of reality television to make an appearance, as a source close to Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she plans on inviting the Kardashians. “Jennifer really likes Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] and has spent some great times with them both and other members of the Kardashian family in the past.” There’s even talk of them possibly being bridesmaids!