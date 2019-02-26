Solange Fans Freak That New Music Might Be On The Way After Cryptic New Social Media Posts

Solange fans are convinced that the 32-year-old is about to drop new music after the singer sparked a frenzy with some curious social media posts.

Solange Knowles fans got very excited on Feb. 26 after the 32-year-old singer posted a couple of cryptic social media posts, which made them wonder if she is poised to release new music. The artist, who hasn’t shared anything on Instagram since October 2018 returned with two posts in the space of 24 hours. She also tweeted for the first time since December 2018. Over on Instagram Beyoncé’s sister shared a picture of i-D’s The Homegrown Issue, which features her face on the cover.

But it’s the other post, which got fans really buzzing. On Twitter and Instagram she shared a clip and a link to the social media site, Black Planet. She tweeted, “Find me on black planet!!” and captioned her IG post with, “Taking ovaa www.blackplanet.com/solange/ new world wiide [sic] web.” Given that over on Black Planet there are clips of her posing in a bejeweled bra and panties set and a Thierry Mugler-style bodice, is there any wonder that fans grew pleasantly suspicious? Woven in between the sexy gifs are quotes like, “When your body is all you have you best take care” and, “I swallowed the light.” Could those be song lyrics? Are the gifs taken from album photo shoots? What’s going on?

HollywoodLife has reached out to Solange’s reps and record label for comment. But, in the meantime, fans (who have desperately been waiting for a follow-up to her 2016 “A Seat At The Table” album) have flooded Twitter with their take on the situation. Y’all I know I’ve been begging the universe to have my good sis Solange release some art but BABYYYYYY,” one person tweeted with a gif of a person snatching their wig off their head and strutting away. Another person gushed, “SOLANGE IS COMING. GOD MIGHT BE A WOMAN.”

Y’all I know I’ve been begging the universe to have my good sis Solange release some art but BABYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/bdjwbQh6of — It's Brittney Bitch (@tacosnhndgrndes) February 26, 2019

Over on Instagram the response was just as frenzied. “Sis are we goin [sic] back to black planet? And if so is that the new Wakanda?!” one fan wrote, responding to her post. “We going back to black planet? Yassssss. I hope my account is still open,” another person added. Side note, HollywoodLife signed up for the Solange Black Planet newsletter and we received an email saying, “Thank you for signing up! Stay tuned.” We will Solange. We will!