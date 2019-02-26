Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga: How His Love Irina Shayk Feels About Their Steamy Oscars Performance

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Oscars performance, filled with prolonged eye gazing, had many fans cheering for them to couple up. We’ve learned if the resulting Twitter commotion ‘threatened’ Irina Shayk!

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2019 Oscars was the cherry on top for fans who wanted the co-stars to actualize their (on-screen) romance in A Star Is Born! Bradley, 44, and Gaga, 32, are strictly friends but their intimate duet to “Shallow,” during which they cozy up on the piano bench at one point, even spurred David Spade to ask, “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f****g?” Bradley’s real love, Irina Shayk, 33, isn’t paying mind to such questions, even after Gaga’s fresh split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino. “Irina is unaffected, she doesn’t pay attention to rumors and furthermore she isn’t at all threatened by Bradly and Lady Gaga’s friendship or performance,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And she doesn’t want your pity, even if Twitter’s treating Irina like a third wheel!

“No one should be offended for her, or feel sorry for her. It’s unnecessary because she doesn’t feel that way. She’s got every bit of Bradley’s heart and she knows it,” our source continues. That was especially apparent when Irina and Bradley shared their own intimate moments at the Oscars on Feb. 24, as the couple of three years posed for sweet pictures together (and held hands) on the red carpet! Still, Twitter made a big deal out of Irina sitting between Bradley and Gaga at the Oscars on Feb. 24, but the model’s attention isn’t on the memes.

“Her attention is on her man and their little family,” our source says. Irina and Brad welcomed their first child, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in March 2017, and another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Bradley’s “ready” for baby No. 2! With that said, Irina’s “in a love bubble with Bradley so it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks,” our source from today adds. The movie promotion chaos — and unwarranted speculation — is behind the pair, as award season wrapped with the Oscars: “Now that all the award shows are done they can take a moment to breathe before he starts his next movie so she is just focused on enjoying that time with him and not paying attention to the chatter.”

Here’s what standing ovation looked like inside Dolby for @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper after their “Shallow” #Oscars performance. Irina Shayk was first up out of her seat. Before Bradley walked up to perform, Jennifer Lopez patted him on back to encourage him. Super sweet pic.twitter.com/eF69IOYToY — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

And there’s an important fact some fans are missing — Gaga isn’t only Bradley’s friend! “Irina has totally embraced Lady Gaga, she’s been very sweet to her. All the speculation over the relationship and outrage on her behalf is unfounded because she herself hasn’t shown one ounce of jealousy, or of even being offended,” our source continues. “She applauded the Oscar performance, she loved the movie and has no issues with their friendship.” The Hollywood Reporter correspondent Chris Gardner, who attended the 91st Academy Awards, also claimed that Irina was the “first up out of her seat” following the “Shallow” performance, as you can see in the clip above!

“Maybe if she was insecure it would bother her, but Irina’s extremely secure, she knows she’s stunning,” our source goes on. Touché. “And on top of that, Bradley goes out of his way to show her how much he loves and adores her, she is fully confident she found one of the good guys.”