Chloe Green Pictured Without Her Engagement Ring After ‘Tearful Bust-Up’ With Jeremy Meeks

Chloe Green sparked speculation that her 18-month long relationship with reported fiance, Jeremy Meeks, may be on the outs after she was spotted not wearing what is believed to be her engagement ring in recent pics.

Chloe Green, 27, and reported fiance Jeremy Meeks, 35, may be putting the brakes on their engagement! The couple recently had a “tearful bust up” on Feb. 19, when they were at Cavalli Club in Dubai, according to a source who spoke with Daily Mail, and now Chloe has been posting pics of herself without what is believed to have been her engagement ring. In the recent pics, which were posted on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, Chloe, who is the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green, can be seen posing with family, and on her own, while taking in the nice weather. “Sunshine ☀️ Friends 👯‍♀️ & Family 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 the perfect Sunday,” Chloe captioned one of the pics.

An eyewitness who was at the club during their alleged public rift, also spoke with Daily Mail, and said the couple, who was there for Jeremy’s modeling gig, was seated with Bella Hadid‘s father, Mohammed and although they were smiling, things seemed tense. “They were all smiles posing for the pictures for the photographers but things turned sour later in the night,” the source said. “They were spotted having a heated exchanged and Jeremy walked out of the club without Chloe. You couldn’t hear what they were saying but it was obvious they were having a row from their body language. Chloe tried to shrug it off but you could see she was upset and she left with a friend shortly after. She had her engagement ring on in Dubai and now it’s clearly missing from her Instagram shots. In one photo she is displaying both of her hands in a clear message to him that their relationship is in trouble.”

After the alleged incident between her and Jeremy, Chloe reportedly went home alone to Monaco while her “hot felon” lover went to Los Angeles, where he’s been partying it up. Despite the rocky moment and Chloe’s recent ringless pics, things will most likely be sorted out, according to another source close to the duo. “These ups and downs are part of every relationship but they are usually settled, particularly when one of the parties is worth so much money. I expect them to sort it out,” the source told the outlet.

A third source, who also spoke with Daily Mail, gave an entirely different take on the situation and claimed there was no incident and the two were never engaged in the first place. “They aren’t engaged and they never have been. There are no plans to get married,” the source explained, while also stating things in their relationship are fine.

Chloe and Jeremy welcomed their first child, Jayden, together in June 2018, and when asked if he was going to take his relationship with Chloe to the next level in a Oct. 2018 interview, Jeremy simply replied, “Maybe”. Although the pair never officially confirmed an engagement between them, rumors started to swirl when Chloe was seen flaunting a huge rock on her left hand ring finger in June 2018.

Chloe and Jeremy have reportedly been dating since June 2017. Before his romance with Chloe, Jeremy was married to Melissa Meeks from 2008 until 2018, when their divorce was finalized in June.