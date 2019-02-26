Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: 1st Photos Since His Steamy Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga

Fans are still talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s steamy Oscars performance, and amidst all the buzz, he was photographed out with his longtime love, Irina Shayk, on Feb. 25. See the pic here.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were photographed on a drive together on Feb. 25, just hours after he hit the stage with Lady Gaga at the Oscars. The pair looked exhausted and annoyed at the paparazzi who were snapping photos, but they put on a united front as fans continued to rave over Bradley’s chemistry with Gaga. Bradley and Gaga performed the Oscar-winning song, “Shallow,” from their movie, A Star is Born, at the show, and it was absolutely electric. Irina was in the front row watching proudly, but that didn’t stop viewers from buzzing about whether or not something was going on between the movie co-stars.

Of course, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Bradley is completely committed to Irina, and is ready to expand their family — the two are already parents to a daughter, Lea, who’s almost two — now that awards season is over. “Bradley has been telling people that he and Irina would like to have another baby soon,” our source revealed. “Bradley is obsessed with his daughter and loves being a dad. [A Star Is Born] and his directorial debut was very important to him, so he wanted to focus on awards season and wait to really focus on baby number to until after the Oscars. But he’s very, very open that he’s ready for another child.”

As for Gaga, she’s recently single after calling off her engagement to Christian Carino just ahead of the Academy Awards. Gaga showed up to the Grammys on Feb. 10 without her engagement ring, sparking speculation that something was up, and her rep confirmed the news on Feb. 19.

“Gaga felt like she and Christian were no longer on the same page romantically,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She still loves him, but feels some of their spark faded.”