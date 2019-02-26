HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards: Best Accessories, Equipment and Devices

Working out can be a challenge, but these high-tech (and low-tech) must-haves make heading to the gym a little bit easier. See our 2019 winners right here.

We’re showcasing the best of fitness with the 2019 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards! Yesterday, we reavealed the best gym bag essentials, and now, we’re bringing you the top devices and gadgets for a more effective workout. See our favorite water bottles, headphones, foam rollers and more below and in the gallery attached!

S’well 17oz Zephyr Sport Bottle, $40, Macy’s

This bottle comes in 4 gorgeous colorways and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Perfect for a hot yoga class, hiking, or anything! It’s BPA free and the bottle won’t “sweat” or ruin anything in your gym bag.

Gaiam Hot and Cold Foot Roller, $15, Target.com

This cool roller can be placed in the freezer or in hot water to provide either cold or hot therapy to tired feet. The ergonomic shape helps with plantar fasciitis and many more foot conditions. Whether you’re an avid runner or just love wearing high heels, this foot roller is a worthy purchase that won’t break the bank.

d.stil straw top water bottle, $14.99, drinkdstil.com

I love drinking out of a straw, especially during a workout class. You don’t have to worry about spilling your drink all over yourself with this cool water bottle! It’s BPA free, affordable and gives back. 100% of proceeds of this bottle are donated to Water.org to help deliver clean water to people in need.

VS Pink Waffle Mesh Weekender Duffle, $39.95, Victoria’s Secret

This roomy bag fits everything you need for a great workout. The bright and fun color will make finding your stuff easy and fast in a sea of black gym bags. Plus, you can carry it with the handles or swing it over your shoulder.

RolliBot Rollifit F8 Digital Smart Scale, $55, Amazon

This smart scale is really smart. It tracks a whopping eight body metrics (weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage, water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and visceral fat) and syncs to your phone through apps like Fitbit and Google Fit. The sleek design comes in both blakc and white and can be loaded with an unlimited number of user profiles, so the whole family can use it. It has an almost perfect rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon!

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $199.99, T-Mobile.com

These wireless headphones come in fun and bright colors like magenta, blue, and violet, so you can show off your personality while getting fit. The battery lasts for 12 hours, so you don’t have to worry about constantly charging them, but if they do run low on battery power, a 5-minute charge will give you an hour of playback! They are super comfortable and sweat and water resistant, so they are perfect for any workout.

Peloton Bike, $2,245 USD (includes delivery fee) + $39/month subscription for unlimited live and on-demand classes. Financing available for ​$58/month for 39 months (not including subscription).

Spinning is one of my favorite — and one of the best — exercises you can do for a full body workout. The low-impact yet calorie torching workout was even recommended by my OBGYN when I was pregnant. If you’re looking for the ultimate convenience, try an at-home Peloton Bike. You can stream live classes from the NYC studio or choose from their database of classes if you’re working out at an “off hour.” The bike will be delivered directly to your home, and completely set up by a team of professionals. You can buy the bike or finance it for just $58 a month.

Bose SoundSport Wireless, $149, Bose

These bluetooth-enabled headphones deliver superior sound quality while not restricting your movements. They are super comfortable and very secure. The headphones are sweat and weather-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about wearing them during your favorite outdoor activity. Bonus: if a call comes in, you can seamlessly chat about your post-workout plans with your BFF.

Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Foam Roller, $25.49, Target.com

Say goodbye to sore and achey muscles after a workout with this foam roller! It hurts-so-good, working multiple layers of tissue and muscle. It comes with a guide so you know exactly how to use it! It stimulates blood flow, which helps aid in faster recovery. It’s a must-have!

OTbeat Core Heartrate Monitor, $69, Orangetheory studios

Our Photo Director Paige is an Orangetheory devotee and won’t take a class without this high-tech heart rate monitor. Worn around your chest, it monitors your vitals and never requires charging. It tracks calories and is sweatproof and waterproof.

Art Of Sport Recovery Cream, $12.95, ArtOfSport.com

This ultra strength cream works quickly to relieve sore muscles. It’s not greasy and since it contains eucalyptus and menthol, it smells refreshing and minty. Rub on minor aches, pains and sprains for fast, comforting relief.