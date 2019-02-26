Bebe Rexha’s Dad Begs Her To ‘Stop Posting Stupid Pornography’ — ‘You Make Me Sick’

Bebe Rexha shared an alleged text from her dad that’s quite shocking, just days after claiming he’s ‘not talking’ to her. But the singer appeared to regret sharing the personal message!

Bebe Rexha, 29, is at the peak of her career with two recent Grammy nominations, and yet, her father Flamur Rexha doesn’t appear to be thrilled with the content his daughter is putting out. The “Say My Name” singer shared an alleged text from her dad to her Instagram Story on Feb. 25, and it was hard to read. “You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick,” the alleged message began. “I can’t take this anymore embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go i’m very upset with you I can’t believe it.” Bebe wrote over the now-deleted post, “My dad hates me.” She reportedly apologized for sharing the text afterwards.

“My dad is not a bad guy. I should of never have posted that screenshot. Im disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Daily Mail. “I understand where he is coming as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.” Bebe had mentioned she wasn’t on speaking terms with her dad just days before! She had tweeted on Feb. 17, “My dad still isn’t talking to me after he saw my last hurrah music video. 😑🤦🏼‍♀️,” referring to her new music video that dropped days later. “Last Hurrah” is an ode to indulging in vices for one last time. Given the premise, it was filled with provocative images, and Bebe wore an especially seductive getup for one of the scenes: a busty bodysuit with fishnet stockings, complete with a gigantic necklace of crosses. To promote the video, she took to her pool to shimmy in a high-rise swimsuit that showed off ample cheeks!

Bebe later went on a rant about the stigma attached to riskier content. After claiming that her “Last Hurrah” video was tagged as “sensitive” on YouTube, Bebe tweeted on Feb. 22, “I am woman who is living unapologetically [sic]. I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART. And yes art to me is my beautiful ass out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE.” In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “The only person I would apologize to for this video is god if I offended him in any way. But I wrote this song with a pure heart. And wanted to portray how We are all fighting our temptations. No one is perfect. Thats why we turn to god. God created sex. And I like sex.”

We love that Bebe’s an advocate for body positivity and free expression! The pop star isn’t afraid to call out others on social media, especially after she had a hard time finding a dress for the 2019 Grammys. Bebe, who was nominated for “Best New Artist” and “Best Country Duo/Group Performance,” slammed designers for allegedly not wanting to dress her because she was “too big.”