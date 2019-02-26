Lily Collins & Noah Centineo: The Truth About Relationship After Flirty Messages & Oscars Photo

You’d think after leaving the Oscars together and calling each other hot on Instagram, it’d be obvious that Lily Collins and Noah Centineo were dating. But it may not be as simple as dropping a fire emoji!

Sorry, Collintineo shippers — Lily Collins and Noah Centineo are just friends! The actors, 29 and 22 respectively, sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on February 24 looking awfully cozy. They were further convinced when Lily slid into Noah’s Instagram comments on a photo of him shirtless in his Calvins, and he returned the favor with some fire emojis. And basically, everyone was the wide-eyed emoji in turn.

Alas, the pair are buddies and just finished up a project together. There are no romantic sparks between the two whatsoever, a source told People Magazine. Lily and Noah share the same manager, and the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star just directed her in a music video for Russian musician Arty. Noah also co-stars in the music video, ARTY: Save Me Tonight with Lily.

Such a bummer for fans who thought something was definitely up, when Noah and the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile star bounced from the Vanity Fair party together. Over on Instagram, Lily commented Noah’s shirtless pic, “I never look that good when I lounge.” Noah replied, “Oh please.” Our hearts! Turns out, they’re just teasing each other. Friends can appreciate how hot they are, you know.

This is a double blow to TATBILB fans who though Noah and co-star Lana Condor were a real-life item. Not the case. Though they adore each other, Lana actually revealed in January that they made a pact that they would never date before they started filming the Netflix hit! She acknowledged their great chemistry during the Tonight Show interview, and said that they set boundaries while getting to know each other — and doing hot yoga together.

HollywoodLife reached out to Lily and Noah’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.