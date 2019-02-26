Angelina Jolie Is The Perfect Mom Taking Her 6 Kids To A Special Movie Screening In NYC

Next on the agenda of Angelina Jolie’s New York City trip with her kids: the screening of ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’! See the Jolie-Pitt clan dress up for the special occasion.

Angelina Jolie, 43, has been whisking her six kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, around New York City these past few days. The Los Angeles-based clan has been breaking up in different groups for various outings, but Angelina took all six kids to the movie screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind on Feb. 25! Adorably, the family unit even coordinated with blue accents in their outfits, as Angelina led the way in a navy swing peacoat. They braved the NYC wind as they headed inside the Crosby Hotel to watch the film inside. SEE PICS OF ANGELINA JOLIE’S MOVIE OUTING WITH ALL HER KIDS, HERE.

Angelina has been playing tour guide for her and Brad Pitt’s children as they roam NYC! The Maleficent actress took four of her kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh — to another movie screening, the opening of Serendipity on Feb. 21, a documentary that Angelina executive produced. The filmmaker, Prune Nourry, is a friend of Angie’s, and they all snapped pictures together during the Museum of Modern Art’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media! Angelina then spent solo quality time with Maddox to tour New York University on Feb. 22.

On the same day as the campus tour, the vacation fun continued as Angelina treated the younger ones (Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne) to a shopping trip at retail store Kilth, and then dinner at Nobu. The retail therapy rolled into the next day, Feb. 23, as Angelina was seen making a pit stop at a toy shop in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, Toytokyo. Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne tagged along for the outing, and the latter was even sporting new frames!

On the eve of Oscars Sunday, Angelina and the children reportedly attended a production of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, according to Page Six. The same outlet claimed that Angelina, an Oscar-winning actress herself, was seen taking the subway with Knox and Pax. Yes, public transportation — the family really is living like the locals during their Big Apple getaway!