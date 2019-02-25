Zoe Kravitz Rocks See-Through Bra On Vanity Fair Oscars Party Red Carpet: Love Or Loathe The Look?

After the 2019 Academy Awards wrapped, Zoe Kravitz gave us a show of her own in a completely sheer top at Vanity Fair’s after-party! See her head-turning look.



Zoe Kravitz, 30, isn’t afraid to bare all! The actress went for the gold on Feb. 24, when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a sheer, shimmering bronze top. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz, 54, left little to the imagination in her tiny top which wrapped around her neck halter style, and glistened as she glided down the red carpet. The see-through top not only exposed her nipples, but it flashed her stomach as well, showing off her washboard abs. The daring choice of top was paired with a simple black maxi skirt, leaving the focus on the upper half of the star’s ensemble!

The stunner didn’t show up to the after-party solo, no – her man was right by her side! Karl Glusman, 31, looked dapper as ever as he trailed behind Zoe on the carpet, before then stopping to snap a photo with her. The engaged couple looked picture perfect before stepping into the bash, and even shared a sweet smooch at one point. Zoe’s gorgeous engagement ring wasn’t the only piece of bling she was wearing for her night out. She was decked out in glitzy jewels! The star rocked a pair of diamond drop earrings for the occasion, as well as a massive statement bracelet. She also donned an array of rings on her fingers which drew attention to her many hand tattoos. This lady pulled off the edgy yet chic look to perfection!

The actress’ engagement to Karl came as a complete surprise, when she casually dropped the news in an interview this past fall. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Zoe told Rolling Stone’s Josh Eells in their November issue, after he noticed “the huge diamond” on her left ring finger. “No, I’m engaged! I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she said at the time.

This is one bold look, but we’re here for it! See Zoe’s striking after-party ensemble above and decide for yourself: love or loathe her sheer top?!