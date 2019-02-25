Khloe Kardashian Still Wants Tristan Thompson To Be ‘Present’ In True’s Life Despite Drama

Even though Tristan Thompson has been awful to Khloe Kardashian over the past year, she still wants him to be a part of their daughter, True’s, life. Find out why, here!

“Khloe [Kardashian] is saddened and disappointed that Tristan [Thompson] spent so much time in LA and didn’t see True very much during his last visit. Khloe understands Tristan’s job and schedule, however, she feels he had a week off and wishes he would’ve spent more time with True than he did,” a source close to Khloe, 34, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, referring to the timeframe the 27-year-old NBA player was in LA and reportedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 21. “Khloe feels like Tristan doesn’t see True that often as a whole and feels that she needs her father more present in her life. Khloe was extremely close with her own father and wants that for True as well. Khloe knows that financially, True is stable between herself and Tristan and is strong enough to be a single mom, however, she’d like to see Tristan step it up more physically. She’s hoping Tristan will see True more during the offseason.”

Tristan was home in Los Angeles for about a week between Feb. 14-20, as he had 7 days off between two Cleveland Cavaliers games in Ohio. And it was during that time that he reportedly hooked up with Jordyn. So basically, he was out partying — the infamous PDA session occurred at a private house party on Sunday, Feb. 17 — instead of spending some one-on-one time with his daughter. And we can see why Khloe would be upset. In fact, we don’t blame her for being “saddened” and “disappointed”. Especially after discovering what Tristan was doing instead of spending time with True. And considering the NBA season won’t end until sometime in April, it’ll be a while before Tristan gets some lengthy time with True.

But no matter how Tristan treats Khloe, Khloe previously said she doesn’t want True, 10 months, to be “punished” because of it. In fact, that’s exactly why Khloe allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room in April 2018, just days after she discovered he had cheated on her the first time. “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” Khloe tweeted at the time. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK.” So let’s hope Tristan at least does his part and spends more time with True the next time he’s home.

HollywoodLife reached out to both Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.