Khloe Kardashian’s Drama With Jordyn & Tristan Will Be ‘Painful To Relive’ When It Airs On ‘KUWTK’

It’s times like this when being reality TV star bites, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Khloe Kardashian’s heartache over Tristan Thompson’s alleged tryst with Jordyn Woods will be on ‘KUWTK.’

Maybe this is one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that Khloe Kardashian, 34, can “forget” to DVR? Because everything any Kardashian ever does is in front of a camera, KoKo’s heartache in dumping Tristan Thompson, 27, and the subsequent drama involving Jordyn Woods, 21, will eventually air on E! in a future episode of KUWTK. “The whole ordeal with Tristan[Thompson] and Jordyn has been captured on camera,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com, adding that Khloe “knows it will be painful to relive it.”

“But,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “she also knows she has a job to do with filming and fans are curious so she appreciates she can keep it real and tell the story in the right light.” At least Khloe is putting a positive spin on this – or trying to. “It’s been hard for Khloe to film the last couple of weeks,” the insider adds, “but she’s used to cameras capturing everything. It’s become second nature. She went through it all on camera with Lamar [Odom], so she’s used to it.”

Just because she’s “used to it” doesn’t excuse Tristan and Jordyn’s behavior (cue Whitney Houston’s “It’s Not Right but IT’s Okay,” which should be on repeat in Khloe’s home.) Khloe kicked Tristan to the curb before his alleged Valentine’s makeout with Kylie Jenner’s now-ex BFF. KoKo was tired of all the “rumors of his cheating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com and called it quits. While he was a single man, he did send Khloe a bouquet of pink and red roses for Valentine’s Day, so his alleged hookup with Jordyn was still all sorts of wrong. “She feels…that Tristan cheated as a way at getting back at her for finally breaking things off.”

While Khloe will have a hard time reliving this scandal all over again, what about Kylie? The 21-year-old unfollowed Tristan on Instagram – which is the ultimate Kardashian diss – but her relationship with Jordyn might never be the same. Kylie’s BFF is hoping that once everything cools down, she and Kylie will have a heart-to-heart and work through their problems. Still, Jordyn knows she messed up, and it’ll probably take a long time before she and the rest of the KarJenners are back on decent terms.