Tiny & Daughter Heiress, 2, Rock Matching Outfits & Look Like Twins In Adorable New Pics

Tiny Harris and her youngest daughter, Heiress, 2, are too cute in matching Adidas sweatsuits in new photos! See the mother-daughter duo posing next to designer cars in matching sunnies!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and her youngest daughter, Heiress, 2, look like twins in new photos that the singer shared on Instagram, February 24! The mother-daughter duo wore matching Adidas looks from head-to-toe. — They rocked zebra-printed black and white tracksuits with three stripes, respectively. Tiny and Heiress also sported black Adidas sneakers with white stripes and matching jeweled sunglasses by CaliGirl Eyewear.

“At the crib flexin for the gram with my #Lucky7”, Tiny captioned a collage of photos with her baby girl, who turns three on March 26. The Xscape singer posted a total of six photos with Heiress, where they posed in front of the Harris family mansion and two yellow designer cars that were parked in the driveway. In a few snaps, Tiny and Heiress sat on the hood of the pricey vehicles, while in others, the two hugged and posed in their identical looks.

Tiny even snapped a boomerang video with Heiress. “Sunday funday wit my girl,” she captioned the video on her Instagram Story. The short clip showed both Tiny and Heiress doing their best poses next to the bright whips in the driveway. Heiress leaned up against the car and flexed her right hand, while Tiny appeared to do a dance move. Check out the cuteness overload, below!

The adorable photoshoot came just a few days after Tiny’s friend, Shakur Sozahdah filmed a video of Heiress rapping, just like her dad, T.I.

As mentioned above, Heiress’ 3rd birthday is right around the corner. And, Tiny took to Instagram to let her followers in on some of the party plans for her daughter’s birthday. In a post uploaded on February 6, Tiny shared videos of Heiress dancing to JoJo Siwa‘s “Hold That Drama”. Then, in a second video Heiress asked the singer to attend her upcoming birthday bash!

“Hello JoJo, I love you,” Heiress excitedly said in the first video. The 2-year-old continued to tell Siwa she loved her numerous times in the video. “And, I want you to come to my birthday party, please!” We’ll have to wait and see if Siwa will show up to Heiress’ birthday party!