T.I. Reveals The Last Text Message He Received From His Sister, Precious, Before Her Tragic Death

In the wake of Precious Harris’s passing, T.I. shared the last text his sister ever sent him – while also revealing how she continues to motivate him to do for the community, even after her death.

Precious Harris passed away at age 66 on Feb. 22, but she’ll always live forever in the heart of her brother, T.I., 38. In fact, Tip’s current boycott of Gucci has become a makeshift tribute to his beloved sister, as indicated by the message he posted to his Instagram on Feb. 25. T.I. revealed the last text his sister ever sent him, and it was one that blasted Gucci, Tom Ford, and the fashion world. “Hey when I worked at Phipps Plaza they didn’t even want black folks in there. All those companies are the same. Y’all rappers started spending and they capitalize on it.

“I know what I’m talking about. The reason Tom Ford left Gucci was because they developed a division just for y’all rappers. They don’t sell that sh*t to regular customers. If you go in the Gucci in New York, you will see,” her message ends. “My last txt from big sis…” Tip added. “THIS WHY I’M STAYING ON @gucci NECK!!! Cause SHE SAID SO!!! ——– em”

Tip began waging war against Gucci after the brand released a black sweater that “evoked racist imagery,” per Complex. The high-collar/turtleneck included a pair of exaggerated red lips. The combination made it seem as if someone was wearing blackface. Following the online backlash, the line apologized and pulled the sweater – but that wasn’t enough for Tip. “We (People of color) spend $1.25 TRILLION/year (but are the least respected and the least included)and if we stop buying ANYTHING they MUST correct any and ALL of our concerns,” he wrote online. “That’s THE ONLY WAY we can get some RESPECT PUT ON OUR NAME!!!! I Don’t Give a F*ck if I gotta wear Target brand shit….”

(To note: Precious’s allegations against Tom Ford raise a few eyebrows. Tom left Gucci in 2004 over a dispute with the brand’s new owner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, he seemed to enjoy being associated with hip-hop. “Who would not be flattered to have an entire Jay-Z track named after them? I mean, come on, it’s pretty rare that something like that happens,” he told WWD in 2013. “It’s a kind of validation of one’s work, as it means that one has really penetrated and made an impact on popular culture.”)

T.I. joined Spike Lee and others in calling for a 3-month boycott of the brand following the “blackface’ sweater. It appears he’s doubly-motivated to follow through on this boycott following Precious Harris’ death. Tips sister was involved in a serious car accident on Feb. 13, which halted production on their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Precious was reportedly on life support after the accident and was unresponsive following the crash. Her cause of death is currently unknown.