‘The Voice’ Season 16: 5 Things You Need To Know Before The Big Premiere

‘The Voice’ is back! The hit singing competition returns for season 16 on Feb. 25 with a new coach and new singers. Before the premiere airs, here are 5 key things you need to know!

Can you believe The Voice has hit 16 seasons already? The brand-new season premieres Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Season 16 is featuring some major changes that you need to know about. From John Legend’s arrival to the amazing celebrity advisors, check out these 5 key facts about The Voice season 16!

1. John Legend is joining as a coach. The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner is the newest coach on The Voice, replacing Jennifer Hudson for season 16. He’ll be in one of those iconic chairs alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. He’s determined to win and get the VEGOT!

2. The celebrity advisors are top notch this season. Khalid will be John’s advisor, while Charlie Puth will be Adam’s advisor. Country artists Kelsea Ballerini and Brooks & Dunn will be Kelly and Blake’s advisors in season 16.

3. The Voice has already released sneak peeks of one contestant. NBC released a sneak peek of Kim Cherry’s blind audition. She performs an electric rendition of TLC’s hit song “No Scrubs.” Kelly is the first coach to turn around, and she instantly gets on her feet to applaud Kim. Blake also turns around in hopes of getting Kim on his team! Her performance already has nearly 1 million views on YouTube!

4. John was blocked THREE times on his first day! The coaches know John is a major threat. “I was blocked three times on my first day,” the singer revealed on TODAY. The coaches only have one block, and they all used theirs on John!

5. There will be a trio auditioning this season! The Bundy siblings, Megan, 31, Katey, 28, and Ryan, 25, will be the first-ever trio to compete on The Voice!