‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton Picks A Talented Singer After She Sings Gwen Stefani’s Song

‘The Voice’ season 16 has arrived! The first round of auditions went down on Feb. 26 with new coach John Legend, and one young singer’s performance of a Gwen Stefani song had Blake Shelton mesmerized!

The Voice season 16 begins by introducing us to new coach John Legend. Chrissy Teigen packs him a backpack and lunch for his first day. How sweet! He’s joining coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson. The first singer to perform is Gyth Rigdon, 24, from Louisiana. He was raised by a single father on a farm. His dad has taught him everything he knows about music. While he’s mainly a country artist, Gyth can sing pop, rock, blues, and soul. He begins singing Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away,” and Blake is the first to turn around. Kelly and John son follow. Blake decides to block John in the first block of the night! Blake compares Gyth to Garth Brooks and compliments his muscle arms. Gyth chooses Blake!

Next up is Maelyn Jarmon, 25, from New York City. She’s deaf in one ear. After some personal struggles, Madelyn thought about giving up on a singing career for good. But when The Voice came into her life, she just couldn’t turn it down. She performs a gorgeous rendition of Sting’s “Fields of Gold.” Adam and Blake turn at the same time, followed by Kelly and John. They all give her a standing ovation. Blake tells Maelyn that it “moved me” to hear her sing. John calls her “magic,” and Kelly thinks she’s “unstoppable.” Maelyn goes with John!

Karen Galera, 19, from Dallas perform entirely in Spanish. Her brother, who is currently in Russia with the Marines, is one of her biggest inspirations, and she misses him dearly. Karen sings Aventura’s “Mi Coranzoncito.” Kelly wastes no time turning her chair around, and John soon turns his as well. “Please pick me,” Kelly begs. Kelly gets her wish!

Trey Rose, 26, from Oklahoma takes the stage next. After a rough time, he’s a single parent and trying to make his singing career happen. He sings an terrific rendition of Avicii’s “Wake Me Up.” Both Adam and Blake turn around. Adam gushes that the performance blew him away. Trey ends up going with Adam since he turned around first! Later, Blake and Adam wrestle on stage, and Blake gives Adam a kiss! Oh, the brotherly love between these two!

Kim Cherry spices things up with her performance of TLC’s “No Scrubs.” When she busts out that rap, the coaches are impressed. Kelly turns first and then Blake. She chooses Blake in the end! AJ Ryan sings OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out,” and it’s a little lackluster. None of the coaches turns around. John gives him a good critique, and the coaches send him on his way. Lisa Ramey returns from season 15 for a second chance. Despite a decent performance of Kings of Leon’s “Sex On Fire,” she doesn’t get picked by a coach.

Rizzi Myers, 29, from Nashville performs an epic rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Breathin.” She makes the song totally her own. Kelly turns her chair and blocks John! Blake turns his chair as well. Rizzi and Kelly have a past connection. They once met at a concert, and Rizzi has the photo to prove it! She chooses Kelly as her coach, and Kelly gives her a Team Kelly jacket!

Jimmy Mowery, 31, hits the stage to perform Charlie Puth’s “Attention.” Adam turns first and then John. Jimmy has a harrowing past. His parents broke up and got back together. However, his mom’s ex boyfriend ended up shooting and killing his father. Jimmy didn’t like to talk about what happened at first and admitted that the tragedy “gave me a tough outer shell.” Kelly notices some pitch issues, but she knows he’s got the goods. Adam also acknowledges it wasn’t the best performance, but Jimmy has the potential to be a great singer. Jimmy ends up going to with Adam as his coach.