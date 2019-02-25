‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton Picks A Talented Singer After She Sings Gwen Stefani’s Song
‘The Voice’ season 16 has arrived! The first round of auditions went down on Feb. 26 with new coach John Legend, and one young singer’s performance of a Gwen Stefani song had Blake Shelton mesmerized!
The Voice season 16 begins by introducing us to new coach John Legend. Chrissy Teigen packs him a backpack and lunch for his first day. How sweet! He’s joining coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson. The first singer to perform is Gyth Rigdon, 24, from Louisiana. He was raised by a single father on a farm. His dad has taught him everything he knows about music. While he’s mainly a country artist, Gyth can sing pop, rock, blues, and soul. He begins singing Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away,” and Blake is the first to turn around. Kelly and John son follow. Blake decides to block John in the first block of the night! Blake compares Gyth to Garth Brooks and compliments his muscle arms. Gyth chooses Blake!
Next up is Maelyn Jarmon, 25, from New York City. She’s deaf in one ear. After some personal struggles, Madelyn thought about giving up on a singing career for good. But when The Voice came into her life, she just couldn’t turn it down. She performs a gorgeous rendition of Sting’s “Fields of Gold.” Adam and Blake turn at the same time, followed by Kelly and John. They all give her a standing ovation. Blake tells Maelyn that it “moved me” to hear her sing. John calls her “magic,” and Kelly thinks she’s “unstoppable.” Maelyn goes with John!