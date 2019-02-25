‘The Enemy Within’ Premiere: Can Erica Truly Be Trusted? — Cast Spills On That & More

Erica’s reasoning for betraying her country was explained on ‘The Enemy Within’ premiere, but can she be trusted? Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about that and more!

Erica Shepherd was of the CIA’s best code breakers until she became one of America’s biggest traitors. She made a life-changing decision to save her daughter, even if it meant serving the rest of her life in prison. However, in The Enemy Within premiere, Erica teamed up with FBI agent Will Keaton to begin tracking down a dangerous and elusive criminal named Tal. Erica and Will have an past, since one of the names Erica gave up to Tal was Will’s fiancée, who was then killed.

Erica explained why she did what she did to Will, but there are still questions looming around. No one is exactly sure whether or not they should really trust Erica at the end of the day. “I think when the credits start rolling and the show is over, it’s going to inspire people to think and have conversations,” Morris Chestnut told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at SCAD aTVfest.

Both Morris and Jennifer Carpenter have been on a number of TV shows over the years, but The Enemy Within provided them with something different. “I love that this show is kind of off the road. It’s not clean. It’s going to be dirty and controversial sometimes and maybe test people’s belief systems, their political standings, their personal beliefs, and their moral center a little bit. I think it’s a real deep dive into human psychology and how it impacts people’s choices and the people in our life,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife. Morris also added: “It was that and the script. The script was something that was different form the last project that I had, and I was just very engaged when I read the script.” The Enemy Within airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.