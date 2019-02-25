‘Teachers’ Spoofs ‘The Bachelor’ As Ms. Bennigan Chooses Her Final Bridesmaid — Watch Sneak Peek

When it come to ‘Teachers,’ you can always expect the laughs. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 26 episode, Ms. Bennigan is choosing her last bridesmaid in this epic and spot-on ‘Bachelor’ spoof. Watch now!

It’s time for Ms. Bennigan to choose her finale bridesmaid in what The Bachelor would dub the most “dramatic” sneak peek ever. Ms. Bennigan has to choose between Caroline W., Deb A., and Cecilia C. in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 26 episode of Teachers. Her big bridesmaid decision goes into full-on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette territory with The Bridemaids.

You know how the contestants get out if the car to meet the new bachelor or bachelorette on premiere night? That’s exactly what happens here. Caroline W. walks right up to Ms. Bennigan and says the iconic Becca Kufrin line, “Let’s do the damn thing!” In her confessional, Caroline adds: “I’m feeling really good about my chances. After all, I deserve this.”

Later, Cecilia receives a “lunch card” from Mary Louise, and Deb A. is not pleased. “I can’t believe she’s hanging out with Cecilia,” Deb says to Caroline, who doesn’t want to say any bad things about Cecilia — in public. “Three facts about Cecilia: she smells, she has hairy armpits, and her personality sucks,” Caroline says. This bridesmaids drama is getting kicked up a notch.

The decision to choose puts a lot of pressure on Ms. Bennigan. Through tears, she tells her potential bridesmaids: “I just love you all so much. That’s why I’m having such a hard time picking bridesmaids.” There’s only one robe left, and these potential bridesmaids are going to fight like hell for it. This Bachelor parody is actually extremely spot-on. The third and final season of Teachers premiered back in Jan. 2019. The series finale is expected to air on March 19. Teachers airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TV Land.