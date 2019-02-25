Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At Oscars After-Party

Even though Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn skipped walking the red carpet together at Oscars after-parties, they were spotted showing some PDA inside — and the sweet moment was captured on video!

It’s been more than two year since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got together, and the pair have let yet another event go by without making their romance red carpet official! Both Taylor and Joe attended the Fox Searchlight Oscars after-party on Feb. 24, but they arrived separately and did not pose for photos on the red carpet with one another. Although they were spotted together inside the bash, they remained mostly low-key and avoided being photographed together. However, one party-goer did capture the pair on video, with their arms wrapped around each other. In the quick clip, Taylor can be seen rubbing Joe’s back, while he has a hand protectively placed on her shoulder.

Taylor and Joe got together in the fall of 2016, but their romance didn’t go public until May of the next year. Joe was undoubtedly the muse for the love songs on Taylor’s Nov. 2017 album, Reputation, but she has yet to discuss their relationship publicly. While Taylor has shown love to Joe on social media by promoting his movie The Favourite, the two have never posted any photos together. Joe has been asked about Taylor in several interviews while doing press for the film, but he’s remained steadfast in his decision to keep the relationship private and not discuss it.

Joe has been making the rounds at several high-profile events this awards season. He attended the Golden Globes with his The Favourite co-stars, and Taylor actually showed up as a surprise presenter. However, the two did not take any photos together at the event, and walked the after-party red carpets separately. Then, on Feb. 10, Taylor supported her man by joining him for a BAFTAs after-party, and even though some lucky guests snapped photos of them inside, they were extremely discreet about the public appearance.

Taylor is currently filming for the new Cats movie, and fans are also buzzing that she’ll possibly be releasing new music later this year. After all, she wrapped up her Reputation tour AND dropped a tour documentary at the end of 2018, so a new era is definitely upon us — and it’s safe to say Joe will definitely be the inspiration for the new tunes!