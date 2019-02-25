Sophie Turner Is A Golden Goddess In Gorgeous Gown At Vanity Fair Party With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner dazzled in metallic gold at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills, CA on February 24! And, her best accessory? — Joe Jonas, who looked handsome in a white suit, right by her side! See the couple’s full look!

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, turned heads on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on February 24! The engaged couple — who has yet to set a wedding date — were picture perfect as they posed for photogs outside the star-studded bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA. Sophie looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton plunging black and gold metallic dress, which featured a cinched front tie on its front.

Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in an all white suit with a turtleneck top. The singer wore black slip-on loafers that had subtle gold metallic spots on them, which matched his fiancee’s dress, perfectly. The Game of Thrones actress opted for her long, blonde locks for their Oscars date night. See Joe and Sophie’s looks, below!

The couple made it a family affair at the Vanity Fair party, as they were eventually joined by Joe’s younger brother, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra. The newlyweds were all smiles on the red carpet in coordinating outfits. — Priyanka looked beautiful in a plunging halter-top black dress, by Elie Saab Couture, which had an exaggerated, sparkling bottom. Nick wore a navy blue satin Missoni tux with a black bowtie. Both couples dazzled on the red carpet in their different looks.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner pose on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Other style stars who hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty included: Kendall Jenner, Kacey Musgraves, Amanda Seyfried, and the night’s “non-hosts”, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph. The three actresses/comedians unofficially opened the host-less Oscars with a hilarious bit that set the positive tone for the rest of the show.