Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora & All The Sexiest Oscars After Party Dresses Of 2019

If the Oscars is all about the glitz and glamour, the ‘Vanity Fair’ party is all about the sex appeal! Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens rocked some of the most daring looks of all time!

Kendall Jenner rocked the sexiest dress of all time — a double slit Rami Kadi gown that was VERY strategically placed. How she avoided a wardrobe malfunction, we don’t know, but kudos to her! Unfortunately, Shanina Shaik did suffer from one — the top of her dress was just a bit too big, and exposed her chest from certain angles. See full length pics of the sexiest after party looks in the gallery attached above!

Former Victoria’s Secret models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio both looked amazing. Alessandra wore a Zuhair Murad gown with a big cut out in the middle of her chest. She showed off her ample cleavage AND her long model legs with a thigh high slit. Adriana also showed off her leg with a high-slit and her deep V neckline showed a hint of cleavage as well. She was one of the best dressed of the night!

Rita Ora rocked a black sheer dress, showing off her booty on the carpet. Miley Cyrus wore a black Saint Laurent dress that was cut down to her belly button. Vanessa Hudgens showed off a whole lotta leg in a gold sequin dress.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also showed off her pins with a high slit dress by Atelier Versace. She wore custom silver sling-back sandals with crystal embellishment by Giuseppe Zanotti. Actress Emma Roberts rocked a sparkly sheer dress that was full of illusions — she was totally covered, but the dress was super sexy and looked completely see-through! These stars saved the best looks for the last big awards show of the season, that’s for sure!