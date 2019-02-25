Sailor Brinkley Cook Cuddles Up To Mystery Man On The Beach In A Stunning Bandeau Bikini

Is Sailor Brinkley Cook off the market? — The model was photographed in the arms of a mystery man while on the beach in Miami over the weekend! See the rumored couple’s PDA, and check out Sailor’s snake-print bikini!

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, managed to squeeze in some R&R in Miami during her busy modeling schedule! And, it would’ve just been another day at the beach for the Sports Illustrated babe, until paparazzi caught her cuddling up with a mystery man! In NEW PHOTOS from Sailor’s bikini-clad weekend, an unidentified man can be seen holding her head while kissing the side of her face. The two lounged on a beach chair as the curly-haired male concealed his identity in thick, black shades.

In other snaps, Sailor is pictured running in the ocean after a quick dip in the water. She showed off her long legs and toned tummy in a bandeau style orange and black, snakeskin bikini. The young model kept her face fresh with little to no makeup, and accessorized with big silver hoops and a necklace with her name on it. She even showed off what appeared to be a wrist and finger tattoos of cryptic symbols. Sailor’s been documenting her Miami getaway on social media, but there’s been no sign of her rumored, new man in any of her beach snaps.

As for who her possible new beau could be? — That still remains a mystery, and, so does Sailor’s relationship status. Last June, she was spotted holding hands with pro surfer Balaram Stack, 26, in New York City. The two later headed out for dinner together. Their east coast outing was the first and last time they were photographed out together, which led fans to believe their romance was short-lived.

Now, it appears as though she’s moved onto her messy man-bun-wearing guy, who remains nameless. Let us note that the model has yet to address or confirm the romance rumors. But, it looks like the two have gotten pretty close!