Meghan Markle’s Morocco Wardrobe — See Newest Pics Of Growing Bump

Meghan Markle, 37, rocked a striped sweater with an army green jacket, paired with black jeans and black boots while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on Feb. 25. She pet horses along with husband Prince Harry — so sweet! On the same day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black pleated dress and white jacket as she attended a Social Entrepreneurs event and in the Andalusian Gardens. Inside the walled garden, the couple saw a variety of exotic flowers and plants.

hosted by Thomas Reilly, who is the British Ambassador to Morocco. Earlier in the day, Meghan rocked an

alice

+ olivia by Stacey Bendet navy blazer along with a black shirt and pants while visiting a school. She later changed into a long white shirt, but kept the navy jacket.