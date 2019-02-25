Gallery
Meghan Markle’s Morocco Wardrobe — See Newest Pics Of Growing Bump
While on their Royal Tour in Morocco, Meghan Markle has worn a variety of outfits, from designer gowns to casual sweaters, showing off her growing baby bump! See her casual and dressy looks in the photo gallery below!
Meghan Markle, 37, rocked a striped sweater with an army green jacket, paired with black jeans and black boots while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on Feb. 25. She pet horses along with husband Prince Harry — so sweet! On the same day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black pleated dress and white jacket as she attended a Social Entrepreneurs event and in the Andalusian Gardens. Inside the walled garden, the couple saw a variety of exotic flowers and plants.
She first arrived in Morocco on Feb 23, at the Casablanca airport, wearing a red Valentino caped gown. She wore blush pink pumps and carried a matching clutch and gloves.