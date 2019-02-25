Gallery
Meghan Markle’s Morocco Wardrobe — See Newest Pics Of Growing Bump

REX/Shutterstock
While on their Royal Tour in Morocco, Meghan Markle has worn a variety of outfits, from designer gowns to casual sweaters, showing off her growing baby bump! See her casual and dressy looks in the photo gallery below!

Meghan Markle, 37, rocked a striped sweater with an army green jacket, paired with black jeans and black boots while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on Feb. 25. She pet horses along with husband Prince Harry — so sweet! On the same day, the Duchess of Sussex wore a black pleated dress and white jacket as she attended a Social Entrepreneurs event and in the Andalusian Gardens. Inside the walled garden, the couple saw a variety of exotic flowers and plants.

On day two of their visit, on Feb. 24, Meghan wore a long, nude Dior gown. It was flowy, but at times, really hugged her growing baby bump! This formal look was for an event hosted by Thomas Reilly, who is the British Ambassador to Morocco. Earlier in the day, Meghan rocked an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet navy blazer along with a black shirt and pants while visiting a school. She later changed into a long white shirt, but kept the navy jacket. 

She first arrived in Morocco on Feb 23, at the Casablanca airport, wearing a red Valentino caped gown. She wore blush pink pumps and carried a matching clutch and gloves. 

Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrives at Casablanca airportPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco - 23 Feb 2019 Wearing Valentino
Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrives at Casablanca airport wearing Valentino (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meghan is said to be in her third trimester, reportedly giving birth in April. This is one of her last official engagements. We hope the couple found some time to enjoy a bit of a “baby moon” despite their full work schedule! See all of Meghan’s outfits in the gallery attached above.