Roman Reigns Returns To ‘WWE Raw’ With Good News About His Leukemia Battle: ‘I’m In Remission, Y’all’

Roman Reigns had major news for the WWE community after battling his second round of cancer! Watch his comeback speech that made fans jump out of their seats.



For the first time in four months, the WWE Universe saw “The Big Dog.” Roman Reigns, 33, appeared on the Feb. 25 episode of RAW – taking place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia — to give an update on his battle with leukemia. “I’m probably gonna say this a lot, but I’m gonna start off by saying thank you,” Roman began after taking the stage. “I miss y’all. I’m serious. I missed y’all. There is no other job like this. There’s no other fan base like you guys.” After talking about how he was “scared” to announce that his cancer had returned in Oct. 2018, he had much happier news this time around!

“So when I named my announcement, I said that I was gonna swing for the fences,” he continued. “We did better than that y’all. We didn’t just swing for the fences, man, we hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I am so grateful, I am so humbled, and I’m so honored to announce this.” You can guess what he had to say next! “The good news is, I’m in remission y’all,” he told the crowd, which roared with joy. You can watch the incredible moment, which included Roman shouting “THE BIG DOG IS BACK,” below!

This is the first time the WWE has seen Roman (born Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoaʻi) since the Oct. 22 episode of RAW when he announced that his disease had returned. “I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it’s back,” he said, stunning the entire pro-wrestling world. “I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way but I’m not looking for sympathy. I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith. When I was 22-years-old I was diagnosed with this. And very quickly I was able to put it in remission. But I’m not going to lie, that was the hardest time of my life. I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way and football was done with me. The team that gave me a chance was the WWE,” he said through tears. Following this announcement, Roman relinquished the Universal Championship, a title he had been chasing for years.

Cancer is no joke, and Roman was expected to be out of the ring for “a year or more,” depending on his disease. That makes tonight’s announcement even more amazing! While battling leukemia, Roman has pursued a new path outside of the ring. He followed his cousin into acting – literally – appearing alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs And Shaw. Roman will portray The Rock’s brother in the film, and Dwayne gave fans a preview of what to expect with a sneak-peak. “Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE.”

“I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film,” he added. “I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe.”