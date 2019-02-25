Rob Kardashian Wants To Help Daughter Dream, 2, Have Own Toy & Skincare Collections — Plus More

Rob Kardashian is playing ‘dadager’! He has filed to trademark Dream Kardashian’s name to Kardashian Incorporated for future business ventures, according to documents.

Rob Kardashian, 31, is reportedly trying to get his daughter Dream Kardashian into the family business of entrepreneurship at just the age of two! The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has filed to trademark “Dream Kardashian” and register the name into Kardashian Incorporated, which The Blast first reported on Feb. 25. HollywoodLife has found the court documents that allege this, which claim that Rob filed the trademark in five main categories: skincare/beauty, clothes, toys, “advertising” and “promotion” services, and “entertainment services” (AKA, celebrity appearances). And that’s just briefly summarizing them, as each filing had an extensive list of potential products and services (i.e. cosmetics, fragrances, coats, dresses, dolls, infant toys…and so forth). We’ve reached out to Rob and Kris Jenner for comment.

Missing from these documents was Dream’s mom and Rob’s ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, which The Blast pointed out! “I Robert Kardashian, hereby state that I am the parent of Dream Kardashian, a minor, and give my consent to the registration of Dream Kardashian’s name and/or nickname to Kardashian Incorporated,” read the statement obtained by the outlet, dated Feb. 14. Yup, Valentine’s Day — awkward. That would be just days after Chyna spoke up about her custody battle with Rob!

The model, who believes she’s being victimized in the public’s eye, slammed Rob and her other ex, Tyga, as she hadn’t asked for (or allegedly received) child support, she claimed in a wild Instagram Live session in Feb. 2019. “We went to court mediation and sh*t and I squashed it ‘cause I never wanted no money from Rob, ‘cause it was never about that, period,” Chyna said in the now-deleted video, posted just days before Rob reportedly filed to trademark their daughter’s name! But that’s not saying the move was out of spite. Apparently, Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner have also filed to trademark their kids’ names (Saint, North and Chicago West, in addition to True Thompson and Stormi Webster), TMZ reported based on documents.

If these trademarks are approved, Dream would be joining her many aunties who use their name to run successful businesses! Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty — could there be another makeup mogul in the family?