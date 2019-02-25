Rihanna Shows Off Her Legs In Mini Animal Print Dress As She Leaves JAY-Z’s Oscar Bash Solo

No matter the party, fans can always count on Rihanna to be the best dressed star. The singer donned a sexy animal print mini while leaving JAY-Z’s post Oscars bash and we’ve got the pic of her looking so stunning.

Rawr! Rihanna slayed an animal print mini-dress when she hit up JAY-Z and Beyonce‘s Oscars after party on Feb. 24. The singer got an invite to one of the most exclusive post-awards show bashes in Hollywood, which Jay threw for the second year in a row. The 31-year-old looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her long legs in the asymmetric short skirt while the off-the-shoulder top featured two large layers of ruffled fabric that went around her chest and back. Other than drop earrings, RiRi let her dress be the star as she didn’t wear any other jewelry to detract from the frock, simply carrying a matching animal print clutch.

Rihanna is so fashion forward that she grabbed a look that just went down the runway at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 22. She made a few tweaks to the original design, which had more voluminous chest ruffles and a more billowing but far shorter skirt, as the original had side cuts that went up to the model’s hip. The original design was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, so RiRi had the skirt made a little longer for her night out on the town so she could party without worrying about flashing her undies.

The singer went full glam for her trip to one of the most elite Oscars after parties. She wore a bright red lip and had her hair down in long cascading waves over her right shoulder. It was a super late night for the singer as the bash at the Chateau Marmont didn’t even begin until midnight. “The party was completely A-list,” a source shared with E! News. “Guests began arriving around midnight and they didn’t leave until about 5 a.m. and later. It was the party everyone wanted to be at it seems.”

Rihanna was among a slew of A-listers who got invites to the ultra exclusive party, which included guests Jamie Foxx, Drake, the rarely seen Adele, newly minted Oscar winner Spike Lee as well as hot couples Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and newly engaged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. RiRi appeared to be flying solo as she wasn’t seen accompanied by on-again boyfriend Hassan Jameel. RiRi brought her billionaire beau to a Los Angeles Lakers game on Feb. 22, just two days before the Oscars where she cheered on the team wearing a LeBron James number 23 Lakers jersey.