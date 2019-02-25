Oscar winner down! Rami Malek fell off the stage at the Oscars after his big win, as seen in this shocking, behind the scenes footage. See it here!

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek took a major tumble at the Academy Awards on February 24, falling off the stage and hitting the ground hard. The shocking moment happened after the show ended, and was captured on video by Oscars music producer Michael Bearden. It was so sudden. He just dropped! And that stage is taller than it may look on television. The people around him immediately rushed to his aid and got him help. Watch it all go down HERE.

In case you were worried, the Oscar he had just won for Best Actor was unscathed. He managed to toss it up onstage before his fall. He appeared to be physically fine, but paramedics came to give him a checkup just in case. After getting the okay, he participated in interviews backstage and was spotted partying the night away at the Governors Ball. Thank god he was alright! It was a major night for Rami, who took home the Oscar the first time he was nominated for playing late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. He thanked his mother in his acceptance speech and spoke about how wild his younger self would have considered the moment.

“”I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out,” he said. “I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly haired mind would have been blown. That kid was struggling with his identity. We made a film about a gay man and an immigrant who was unapologetically himself.”