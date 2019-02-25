Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Plunging Dress For Oscars Party With Hubby Nick Jonas

The Oscars turned into the perfect opportunity for a date night for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The lovebirds attended the Vanity Fair after-party, and looked amazing while posing for photos!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met in-person for the very first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017, and two years later, they attended the event as husband and wife. The happy couple showed up to the after-party and could not stop smiling as they posed for pics on the red carpet. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a black gown, which featured a plunging neckline and sheer skirt with embellishments. The halter-style dress allowed the actress to put the perfect amount of skin on display, and she looked beyond amazing.

Meanwhile, Nick was beyond dapper in his blue tux and black bowtie, and he protectively placed his arm around Priyanka as they took pictures together. Priyanka completed her look with her hair pulled back into an updo, and she added gorgeous diamond earrings to give her glam look a little pop! Nick and Priyanka have now been married for almost three months, but they’re very clearly still in the honeymoon phase and looked SO blissfully in love at the high profile bash.

The couple was profiled in Vogue back in December, and revealed that they had their first in-person meeting at the VF Oscar bash. Before the 2017 party, the two had been texting back and forth for several months, but it wasn’t until Hollywood’s biggest night that they came face-to-face.

After that, the pair didn’t see each other again until the week of the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together for Ralph Lauren. Ahead of the high-profile event, they met up for drinks, and even spent time back at her apartment. However, it wasn’t until a full year later that they started dating in May 2018, but by July of that year, Nick proposed. They were married at the beginning of December.