Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn: Why An Engagement Will Most Likely Happen In 2019

Paris Jackson’s relationship with Gabriel Glenn is going so successfully, a 2019 proposal ‘wouldn’t surprise’ her friends and family. They wouldn’t be blindsided because Paris is dropping hints!

Paris Jackson, 20, and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn are so in love, their immediate circle is already hearing wedding bells. Well, thanks to some help from Paris herself! “An engagement soon wouldn’t surprise anyone,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That’s because “Paris has hinted to people that she wouldn’t be surprised if they did end up engaged before the year’s end,” and she has also implied that “this is it for her…she couldn’t see herself being with anyone other than Gabriel.” We can see why, based on the timeline of Paris and Gabriel’s relationship! The Soundflowers bandmates were first snapped cuddling and kissing after their live show in Aug. 2018, and have gone on to engage in steady PDA since. Most recently, they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Oscars Sunday, Feb. 24, as a couple. If you bring a plus one to an Academy Awards function, we’d say it’s getting serious!

Paris’ loved ones are just as smitten with her new boo as she is! “He makes her feel so confident and good, which those around her feel she needs,” our source continues. “He’s so sweet and attentive. Friends and family would be ecstatic if they did get engaged soon. Paris has said she can’t imagine her life without him.” And we can’t imagine them apart. Paris and Gabriel shared a passionate kiss to promote new music on their band’s Instagram on Feb. 11, and the romance continued into Valentine’s Day, which they spent “relaxing at home watching movies and playing music together,” another source told us, as you can see below. Just five days after the romantic holiday, they got cozy once again at a private dinner hosted in honor of Paris’ new Tings magazine cover, Just Jared reported.

But friends and family don’t have to look at the ‘gram or paparazzi photos to know how truly in love Paris really is. She’s “telling friends that Gabriel makes her feel complete,” and is “spending pretty much all of her free time with him,” our source adds. “Friends feel she has never been happier.” That’s because the singer and model has “struggled with self confidence in the past, and [Gabriel] makes her feel so good about herself,” our source says. After reports claimed she was seeking treatment for her emotional health in Jan. 2019, Paris even went out of her way to say she’s actually “happy” and “feeling better than ever” in an Instagram post!

For now, expect Paris and Gabriel to spend even more time together. Our source points out they’re working on new music together — both the band and the relationship is going strong!