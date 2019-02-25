Paris Hilton & Machine Gun Kelly Loved Their Flirty Night Out: ‘They Definitely Have Chemistry’

He’s single. She’s single. So, when Paris Hilton and Machine Gun Kelly posed at an event and the rapper put his hand on the socialite’s hip, rumors started to fly. But what’s really going on?

The unwritten rule in Hollywood is that if you see two good looking single people flirting at an event together they must be dating, right? Obviously the rumor mill went into overdrive after Paris Hilton, 38, and Machine Gun Kelly, 28, were snapped striking a cozy pose at a Los Angeles event on Feb. 19. In the photo that she posted on Instagram a few days later, the rapper has his arm around her tiny waist and his hand on her rear and hip. Was there a new couple alert that we missed?

A source witnessed the interaction between the two at the event for TINGS Magazine and tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Paris and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a flirty night out after running into each other at an event in L.A. recently. They definitely have chemistry and kept the party going until late in the evening, even leaving Delilah late [in the] night to go hangout more together at her house. Paris is just having fun though. She’d love to settle down, but right now, it’s just flirty fun and she really thinks he’s cute.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Paris and Machine Gun Kelly’s reps for comment, but our source’s quote almost mirrors what the socialite herself said about their relationship on Feb. 24 at Elton John’s Oscar viewing party. Addressing those rumors directly, she told Us Weekly, “Oh, we’re just friends. I’m happy to be single right now.”

As Paris’s fans know, in November 2018 she ended her engagement to actor Chris Zylka, 33. Later that month she explained to the ladies on The Talk why she decided to call it quits, saying, “When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance. I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was gonna [sic] be my happy ending, and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.” For now, Paris is footloose, fancy free and happily flirting while living the single life!