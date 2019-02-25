Oscars After-Parties Best Dressed: Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen & More Slay With Stunning Outfits

The party doesn’t stop once the Oscar ceremony is over! Check out who wore it best the rest of the night at all the incredible Academy Awards after parties.

The 2019 Oscar ceremony is one for the books and now it’s time for the stars to party! For many the first stop is the Vanity Fair bash where A-listers make a beeline to hob nob with fellow stars dressed to the nines.. Miley Cyrus has always been a staple at the event and attended for the first time as a married woman alongside hubby Liam Hemsworth. She looked sensational in a long, black sequined gown that hugged her toned body. It featured a massive cut-out neckline that went all the way down to her waist, showing tons of cleavage, along with high thigh slits on the sides of her dress.

Miley wasn’t the only gorgeous star who looked killer at the VF Oscars after party with their best accessory — a handsome and talented husband. Chrissy Teigen was drop dead gorgeous in a combo nude dress with floral overlays that featured peach feathers as accents. She wore her hair flowing just past her shoulders and showed off her gorgeous face in natural hued makeup. Like Liam, John Legend went with a dapper tux.

Also at Vanity Fair were two gorgeous stars in red. Elizabeth Banks went with a dramatic off the shoulder bandeau top with billowing sleeves. She flashed a hint if her flat abs before her sweeping red long ball gown skirt flowed to the floor. Tracee Ellis Ross was another lovely lady in red, wearing a one-shoulder figure hugging frock and she was totally feeling herself.

Over at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, there were plenty of stars who shined brightly. Heidi Klum ditched her usual tight, cleavage baring look for a one-shoulder gown with a fuller skirt. It featured giant gold leaf patterns over black sheer fabric with a black belted waistline. Meanwhile Tiffany Haddish brought a giant pop of color with an off the shoulder green, white and black gown with a fitted bodice and a skirt filled with the matching colors in feathers. Model Adriana Lima went the opposite way, going sleek and simple in a white off the shoulder column sheath.