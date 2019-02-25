Nikki Bella & John Cena: Why Friends Would Not Be Surprised If They Got Back Together

Nikki Bella & John Cena are ‘talking more’ lately! A source close to Nikki & John told HL EXCLUSIVELY that their friends would not be surprised if they reunited!

John Cena and Nikki Bella have been in contact more since splitting back in April, and a source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their friends would not be surprised in the least if they eventually reunited. “Friends and family would not be surprised if Nikki Bella and John Cena really did get back together,” our source told us. “Nikki is still so in love with John, and it’s clear the two really do miss one another. They’ve been talking more and more lately and Nikki still gets so giddy and lights up with talking about John.”

And while Nikki’s family loves John, they also want her to move on from him for good. “John has been reaching out a lot more after they spent time apart, cutting off communication cold turkey,” our source went on to say. “Nikki’s family loves John, however, they’d like to see her move on. At the end of the day, while they see she loves him so much, they remind her constantly that she wants kids and he doesn’t, and nothing will change that so she should move on. For Nikki, that’s been harder than she ever imagined. Nikki’s family supports her, however, they would like to see her find someone she can have a family with and fulfill all her personal goals and dreams.”

We reported earlier how Nikki told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she’s not completely opposed to getting back together with John. “I’m looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new,” Nikki said. “That’s the one thing I want most. Every day when I’m working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we’re going to be together and we’re going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible. Just spending every day with someone. Of course, personality and connection, but I want to nest. I want to nest with someone.”