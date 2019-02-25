Hello, gorgeous! Miley Cyrus slayed the red carpet yet AGAIN, rolling up to the Vanity Fair’s Oscars party red carpet wearing an outfit that only she could pull off. See pics of her gorgeous dress!

It’s Mrs. Hemsworth if you’re nasty! Miley Cyrus, 26, heated up the 2019 Oscars when she rolled up to the Vanity Fair after-party wearing one of the most stunning looks of the night. Miley has had an awards season full of A+ outfits, and with husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, finally out of the woods after being hospitalized, and by her side, she really amped up the glam factor. With her husband by her side, Miley walked the carpet in a black sequined low-cut St. Laurent gown with a high-slit down her side. While on the carpet, she told ABC’s On The Red Carpet, “Me and Liam are both wearing St. Laurent and I think for me awards season, it’s all about, everyone’s playing characters. So you want to show who you are as a real person I think when you’re on this carpet so you can separate yourself from characters.”

We knew Miley would turn up in something beautiful, considering her unique and sexy looks throughout the years. For Elton John‘s 2018 Oscars party, she stole the show in a sparkling gown with a cut-out neckline, featuring a giant swath of hot pink satin. It was very David Bowie. The wild, futuristic gown contrasted well with Miley’s Old Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup game: black mascara, glossy lips, and blonde hair rolled into glamorous curls. But the jewelry was anything but understated! Giant, bejeweled stars and that gorgeous engagement ring from Liam. Beautiful from top to bottom.

And the night before the Oscars, she and Liam turned it out for Chanel‘s pre-Oscars dinner. The luxury brand just suffered the loss of their head, Karl Lagerfeld, but Miley made sure to honor him in head-to-toe Chanel. Her super-cute outfit consisted of a pastel, tweed jacket and matching culottes, with bright red heels. She piled on the Chanel accessories — pearl earrings, multiple gold bangles, and two Chanel wristbands that look like ones you would get at a concert. Her hair was adorable, too. It was pulled tight into a tiny space bun on one side, with a clip shaped like the iconic Chanel “C” logo.