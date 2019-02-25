Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are #CouplesGoals On Vanity Fair Oscars Party Red Carpet

One of our favorite couples of all-time are on the Oscars party circuit! Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are absolutely adorable at the Vanity Fair party.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, looked stunning together as they walked Vanity Fair’s red carpet in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 after the 2019 Oscars. The actor and the singer raised the glam stakes as they both arrived at the party wearing Saint Laurent outfits – a tux for him, a sparkly black dress with navel-skimming neckline for her.

Miley took time out before she headed into the party to tell ABC’s On The Red Carpet why the Vanity Fair bash is so important to her. “Every year, it’s kind of like spending Christmas with your family,” she said. “This party is like tradition for me and Liam. We’ve been coming here together for the past seven years.” As for why she picked her sexy dress, Miley said, “I think, for me, awards season, it’s all about, everyone’s playing characters. So you want to show who you are as a real person when you’re on this carpet so you can separate yourself from characters.” And when it’s time to split after a night of partying, Miley said she prefers to “ghost,” adding, “I’m not a touchy person with goodbyes.”

But she was more than happy to snuggle up to her hubby who looked fully recovered after suffering from kidney stones, which took him out of the red carpet premieres for his newest film Isn’t It Romantic? His wifey Miley went to the Feb. 10 Los Angeles premiere in his place, and opened up about married life while also showing major love for her man. “I was all dressed up, my man’s not well. I’m representing for him,” she told reporters at the time. “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f***,” Miley added on Instagram while showing off her stunning red Valentino dress. More recently, she revealed that the couple decided to get married after their Malibu home was lost in last year’s horrifying California wildfires.

“What Liam and I went through together changed us,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart.” That attitude definitely seems to be working out for the both of them.