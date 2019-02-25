Lupita Nyong’o Slays In Feathered Dress At Oscars After-Party After Skipping The Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong’o shined once again at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after-party! The ‘Black Panther’ star dazzled in a feathered dress we’re going to be obsessing over until the end of time!

Lupita Nyong’o, 35, skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she made a grand entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The actress wowed in a white feathered Oscar de la Renta gown. She worked that dress on the after-party red carpet, twirling around to showcase the entire gown. The look also featured a high-low hemline and belted waist.

The Oscar winner has rocked some of the most amazing looks over the course of this awards season. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she slayed in a gorgeous black ensemble by Vera Wang. She also wore her hair in beautiful box braids. Lupita made a major fashion statement with an electric blue Calvin Klein dress at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Lupita won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2014 for her role in 12 Years A Slave. She stunned in a gorgeous Cinderella blue gown at the ceremony. The next year, she returned to the Oscars in a pearl-embellished Calvin Klein dress. Lupita brought her fashion A-game once again to the 2018 Oscars in a gold sequined Versace gown. Seriously, put these looks in a museum!

While Lupita wasn’t up for any acting awards this time, Black Panther wasnominated for a whopping 7 Oscars, including Best Picture. The film walked away with 3 Oscars for Best Original Score, Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Achievement in Production Design. The Marvel movie made history in more ways than one. Not only was Black Panther the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, the film was also the third highest-grossing movie of all-time at the domestic box office. The cast is set to return for the sequel, which will start shooting in 2019. Her next film is Jordan Peele’s Us, which will be released on March 22.