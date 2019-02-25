Lisa Vanderpump Defends James Kennedy Against Kristen Doute’s Attacks

Lisa Vanderpump rehired James Kennedy after firing him for fat-shaming women and drinking too much on the job. We’ve got all the details on why the British restaurateur keeps bringing him back!

Kristen Doute had a meltdown when she heard that her ex, James Kennedy, had been rehired by Lisa Vanderpump, to do special events, as seen on the Feb. 18 episode of Vanderpump Rules. HollywoodLife sat down with Lisa at a media preview event of her upcoming Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, her new restaurant opening in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on March 30. We EXCLUSIVELY dished with the British restaurateur who explained why she kept allowing James to work for her, even after he fat-shamed server, Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Lisa, who also produces the hit Bravo reality show, explained, “I’m very involved in these people’s lives, and it’s very important to me, and to Evolution Media, and to Bravo, that we show the whole story.”

“Now if I just showed [James] being a drunken little a**hole, that’s not the whole story,” Lisa clarified. “And when you see him supporting his brother through college, and you see his mother how she’s failed. You see her, how she’s sitting out here when I’m on the building site, saying, ‘You’re his mother figure.’ I’m like, ‘No, you are.’ And so I’m not going to drop the ball on people just because they f**k up. He’s got a lot to offer. Has he got it wrong many times? Yes.” James has become known for the plethora of women that have accused him of sleeping with them while he was dating pageant queen, Raquel Leviss. He has been labeled VPR‘s latest villain, yet somehow he continues to work his way back into Lisa’s heart. Even James’ mother, Jacqueline Georgiou, has pleaded with Lisa to rehire James on numerous occasions.

“I find him fascinating television,” Lisa continued. “When I say that, I have very rarely seen anybody that’s so honest with their life.” Fans saw James with tears streaming down his eyes when Lisa finally fired him. “His story is a very interesting story to be told, but it will not be one-dimensional. I will give you the whole story, and there’s a lot of good in that boy, and there’s a lot of good in that young man,” she added. “If we can just knock the cr*p out of his choices, he’s young, I think he’ll be OK. But drinking is his enemy, and I’ve tried to explain that to him. But one-dimensional characters, that’s not the whole story, it’s not.”